AK vs AK: From ugly Twitter war to trailer launch, the clash between Anil and Anurag is winning hearts

The trailer launch of AK vs AK, the first mockumentary drama by Netflix India, was more bizarre than probably the film itself! It saw the two protagonists take twitter war to new heights, albeit in a rather contrived but well-planned marketing gimmick.

The film AK vs AK is about a brash film director (Anurag Kashyap) who kidnaps the daughter (Sonam Kapoor) of a movie star (Anil Kapoor). Thus begins the star’s desperate search for his daughter in real-time as his next blockbuster. All three protagonists play themselves.

When asked about the unique concept director Vikramaditya Motwane said, “Like most of my other films, this film too has been seven years in the making. But it has been quite an experience to tame Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor into one frame. Both have done an excellent job in keeping with the spirit of the film, though they were at logger-heads while we were shooting it.”

For director-turned-actor Anurag Kashyap, this was yet another opportunity to prove his acting laurels in front of the camera. “This series of altercations began with Twitter. But I believe Anil has largely been selling the persona that he had built for himself in the 1980s and 1990s. He’s hardly done anything new since then which is why I think he is an actor who is very quickly becoming a bore to watch on screen,” said Kashyap while talking about the bitterness between the two!

Evergreen Anil Kapoor however, seemed unscathed! “I have been in show business for years now. I last long, that is why people know me. I always give suggestions to my directors and here too I’ve done that. That is why we have so many versions of the trailer. Anyway, we all know that people will watch the film for me and not for any random director who wants to try his hand in acting,” he snapped back.

All the put-on drama of the launch aside, the sleekly-cut trailer gives a glimpse into the meta world of Bollywood and the concept is cool enough to get you hooked. The movie is the maiden production of Motwane's Andolan Films and releases on Netflix on December 24.