AK vs AK: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap's war of words on Twitter leaves netizens scratching their heads

Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, who are all set to star in Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming Netflix film, left Tweeple perplexed after having a war of words on the micro-blogging platform.

It all started when Kapoor took to Twitter to shower praises on International award-winning series 'Delhi Crime'.

"I've said it once and I'll say it again because they absolutely deserve it! Congratulations to the #DelhiCrime team! Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition. @ShefaliShah_ #WelcomeToHollywood," read the 'Malang' actor's tweet.

Reacting to the same, Kashyap took a jibe at him and wrote, "Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain? No? Achha... nomination?"