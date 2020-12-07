AK vs AK: After much-publicised Twitter war, makers finally drop trailer of Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap's Netflix film

The trailer of AK vs AK dropped on Monday, and the chaotic video shows Anurag Kashyap playing a director who kidnaps Sonam Kapoor, whose father is an actor desperately searching for the daughter. As the search is on, the director secretly films the incidents on camera.

The trailer comes just a day after Anurag and Anil's "Twitter war" over awards and recognition.

The trailer begins with Anil and Anurag fighting during an interview. Things get heated up and Anurag ends up throwing a glass of water on Anil's face. Then he kidnaps Anil's daughter Sonam. Anil gets 10 hours to search for his daughter but there are rules that he has to follow. As Anil hits the streets searching for his daughter, the director captures everything on camera.