‘Ajeeb lagta hai’: Here’s why Janhvi Kapoor was hesitant to pose for the paparazzi at Mumbai airport

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in 'Roohi', produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film marked the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi.

The horror-comedy also became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.

She has also finished shooting for her upcoming movie "Good Luck Jerry".

The film, written by Pankaj Matta and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, is reportedly a remake of 2018 Tamil black-comedy "Kolamavu Kokila", which featured actor Nayanthara in the lead.

The movie is backed by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's production banner Colour Yellow Productions.

The movie also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

The actor will also be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming home production film "Dostana 2" opposite Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.