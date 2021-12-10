'Ajeeb Daastaans' star, Aditi Rao Hydari shares her beauty secrets and fashion fundas

Aditi Rao Hydari who made her acting debut with Tamil movie, Sringaram in 2007, and rose to fame after delivering a scintillating performance in Sudhir Mishra’s Yeh Saali Zindagi in 2011, and later went on to star in Bollywood movies like Rockstar, Murder 3, Guddu Rangeela, Bhoomi, Padmaavat, and so on…The actress recently took a digital plunge with Ajeeb Daastaans , a Netflix anthology, where she shared the screen with Konkana Sen Sharma in Geeli Pucchi, is a true-blue diva when it comes to style. In a fun chat with Free Press Journal, the actor gave a sneak peek about her fashion choices and fitness regime. Excerpts:

Of late, you were seen doing projects on OTT, however, are you still being choosy?

I had a lot of releases in 2020-2021, but they were in various languages. I had a Malayalam release, two Hindi, a Tamil, a Telugu... where I am choosy?

What projects are you working on?

The official announcements aren’t out yet so can’t say at the moment. I was shooting and will begin shooting in full swing as things get back to normal. We still managed to do a lot of work in the lockdown but there’s more left to do.

What is your beauty secret?

Honestly, there’s no secret as such except for always being happy. I feel being a five year old in your head helps a lot, possibly some genes. I have taken this from my grandmother and it is certainly the most important thing for me and it’s so important to be authentic to who you are. A lot of people advise me that I should be harder and not sensitive but this is who I am. I cry as easily as I laugh.

Do you follow style trends or do you prioritise comfort?

I never know what is in trend. Also, it is not about comfort. I wear what I like, whatever appeals to me aesthetically. I wear whatever I enjoy wearing, plus I have a wonderful stylist, who also thinks a lot like me and makes sure that sometimes, I step out of my comfort zone or tell me what’s in and what’s out. I like couture and pyjamas too, but I like to wake up in my couture. I love the classic timeless style but I like it to be effortless.

Do you have any jewellery pieces close to your heart?

My grandfather gifted me a piece of jewellery that belonged to my great grandmother when I turned 13.

What is your fitness regime?

Mostly, running away from the gym (laughs). I do yoga and dancing but this last one year I haven’t really done much of these. I am trying to get back to it slowly.

Winters are nearing, any change in your wardrobe?

Nothing really a wardrobe makeover but winters do give an opportunity to layer and have more fun with the textures, warmer stuff, sweaters, jackets etc. Wedding season becomes more about Indian wear which I love anyway.

Three things in your bag without them you won’t step out...

My phone, house keys and watch.

How do you take care of your flawless skin?

My skin is super sensitive, so I use a lot of home remedies. I take care of my skin according to the weather since I juggle a lot between South and Mumbai.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 06:43 AM IST