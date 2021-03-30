Ajaz Khan detained by NCB from Mumbai airport; raids underway at two locations

This comes days after NCB Mumbai, in its continuous operations against drug suppliers and peddlers, arrested Shadab Batata, son of Farooq Batata, Mumbai's biggest drugs supplier and recovered drugs worth Rs 2 crore.

During the raids in Lokhandwala, Versova and Mira Road areas last week MDMA drugs worth Rs 2 crore and some very expensive cars were recovered

Apart from MDMA, Farooq Batata used to supply foreign drugs like LSD, ganja, bud and cocaine.

Reports claim that Ajaz Khan has been detained because of his connections with the Batata gang.

On Thursday, Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had also conducted raids on the alleged hideouts of Dawood Ibrahim aide Chinku Pathan in Dongri and Nagpada areas.

According to the NCB, the person is a history-sheeter and used to allegedly supply drugs to people connected with the film industry.