Ajay Devgn wishes Kajol a happy anniversary with throwback video: 'Pyaar toh always hai'

One of the most popular celebrity pairs whose love story transcended from reel to real life is Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

The two, who got married in 1999, are celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary today.

Marking the special day, Ajay took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt message for his wife.

"1999 - Pyaar toh hona hi tha..2022 - Pyaar toh always hai!Happy Anniversary @kajol," he wrote.

Alongside the note, Ajay posted a throwback video from one of the couple's interviews.

In the clip, Ajay can be seen saying, "I am surprised that she is still with me." Ajay's statement left Kajol saying "aww" and that too with a big smile on her face.

Ajay and Kajol first met on the sets of 'Hulchul' (1995), four years before they tied the knot.

They are doting parents to two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:58 AM IST