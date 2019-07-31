Ajay Devgn wearing shorts to a temple, leads to trolling on social media

When Ajay Devgn visited the Shree Nagnath Mahadev temple in Mandvi with famous Gujarati folk singer Yogesh Gadhvi, yesterday, little did he know that his casual attire would get him trolled on social media. The folk singer had put the pictures up on his social media on Sunday and the pic went viral soon after with many trolling the star, saying shorts was not the correct outfit to wear to a temple.

The actor was wearing a blue, collared T-shirt with denim shorts. He has been shooting in Mandvi, Gujarat, for Bhuj: The Pride Of India for the last week and has just completed a song there. From today he starts shooting the climax portion and other important scenes in the movie.

On a Sunday break, Ajay, who is known to be a deeply spiritual person, visited the temple. While some Hindu temples in India don’t have a strict policy about attire, others don’t allow western clothes, including jeans and shorts as they term it inappropriate. Men can wear dhotis or pyjamas with kurtas or formal shirts and trousers while women can wear saris or long skirts or dresses. Many have endorsed the move to initiate dress codes for devotees visiting temples.