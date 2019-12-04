Ajay Devgn to chose between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aanand L Rai?

Ajay Devgn to choose between two films Ajay Devgn is working on Maidaan and then he will start work on Chanakya. The actor has said to been offered two films and he might be able to do one of them.

A source says," Ajay is known to finish shooting for his film quickly. However next year he is supposed to shoot for Chanakya and he will need quite a sometime not only for preparation but also for the shoot of this film. He has got offers from two directors that are Aanand L Rai and Sanjay Leela Bhansali but it is likely that he will be able to do either one of them as he has got two more films in his kitty.”

Ajay is going to be part of Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor,though there have been rumours that he might not do this film but he has not confirmed it.

Apart from this he has recently announced fifth part of Golmaal with his friend and director Rohit Shetty. It is said that Bhansali has approach him for 'Gangubai Kathiadwadi' ,the actor has confirmed to be in talks with the director but has not signed the film as of now.

On the other hand, he has also hinted that he is speaking to Rai for another film. Now it will be interesting to see which one he picks up. Meanwhile he is currently busy promoting his upcoming historical film.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' which is set to release in January next year. Apart from this he will also be working on two films next year that are Bhuj: The Pride of India and he will also be seen in SS Rajamoulli's RRR.