Ajay Devgn showers praises on Sonu Sood for 'exemplary' work of sending migrant workers home safely

Actor Sonu Sood has been making headlines for the generous contributions he has made, amid the coronavirus crisis in the country. From arranging buses for migrants and opening his Mumbai hotel for occupancy of healthcare workers to supplying PPE kits, the 'Simmba' actor has been at the forefront. After netizens tagged him as the 'Real Hero', actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to shower praises on Sonu.
Ajay's tweet read: "The sensitive nature of the work that you are doing with sending migrant workers back to their homes safely is exemplary. More strength to you, Sonu."
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also lauded his heroic efforts and tweeted, "A big salute to you @SonuSood for your heroic efforts in making sure stranded migrant workers get to reach their homes."
Sonu Sood is working actively to help migrant workers stranded in Maharashtra, to reach their homes in different parts of India. He sponsored the travel and meal kits for the migrants after receiving permission from the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments. Memes featuring Sonu Sood helping migrant workers to reach home kept trending on Saturday as netizens hailed him for his efforts.
"I feel it is my duty to help the migrants, the heartbeats of our country. We have seen migrants walking on the highways with their families and kids. We just can't sit in the AC and tweet and show our concern till we don't go on the roads, till we don't become one of them. Otherwise they will not have the trust that there is someone standing there for them. So I have been coordinating for their travels, for permissions from different states," Sonu Sood told IANS.
He further claimed: "Now I get so many messages and hundreds of emails everyday saying that they want to travel and I have been coordinating non-stop from the morning till the evening. This has become my only job during this lockdown. It gives me so much satisfaction that I can't express in words."
Inputs from IANS
