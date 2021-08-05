Ajay Devgn showers love on wife Kajol as she turns 47: 'You managed to bring a smile to my face for the longest time'

Actor Kajol turned a year older on Thursday (August 5). Her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, posted the sweetest wish for his better half on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Ajay shared an adorable throwback photo with Kajol and penned a beautiful note.

In the candid picture, Kajol is seen leaning on Ajay's shoulders while smiling. The actor has his hands folded.

Going by the caption, it seems like the actor has some exciting plans for Kajol's special day.

"You have managed to bring a smile to my face for the longest time now... Happy birthday dearest Kajol; will try to make it as special as you are," he wrote along with the photo.