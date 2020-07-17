Ajay Devgn shares Sonakshi Sinha's first look from 'Bhuj: Pride of India'; actress gets trolled on Twitter

Ahead of 'Bhuj The Pride of India's OTT releases on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, Ajay Devgn shared the first look of Sonakshi Sinha as Sunderben Jetha Madharparya. The actress, who recently quit Twitter owing to online trolling, plays the role of the 'brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army.'
Sharing the poster of the micro-blogging site, Ajay tweeted, "Here is the first look of Sonakshi Sinha as Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army! #BhujThePrideOfIndia a crucial incident from History will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex"
Soon after the poster was dropped on social media, Sonakshi Sinha made it to the Twitter trends as netizens trolled the actress for being a 'product of nepotism'.
A user wrote, "Public attention please! See that poster of movie. Who is in this. This is Sonakshi Sinha. U all know. product of nepotism. Her thoughts process is also venomous. She belongs to the same thought process like as Sonam Kapoor. Don't waste your money on nepotism products!"
Another commented, "Hey @ajaydevgn why is #SonakshiSinha in your movie?"
Here are the Twitter reactions:
Amid all the chaos in the entertainment industry over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, actress Sonakshi Sinha has deactivated her Twitter account in a bid to 'stay away from negativity'.
Before deactivating her account, her last tweet read: "The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And no where more of that that than Twitter these days! Chalo, I'm off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out."
Speaking of 'Bhuj The Pride of India, the film which will recreate the 1971 Indo-Pak war, stars Ajay Devgn as the lead who will be seen essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, accompanied by 50 air force and 60 defence security personnel, he (Squadron Leader) reconstructed the IAF airstrip at Bhuj.
The team convinced around 300 women from a nearby village to help them rebuild the airstrip so that a flight carrying Indian Army officers could land safely.
Bringing back this heroic tale to life, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash.
Sanjay Dutt will be seen as civilian Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari.
The uncertainty around the reopening of theatres, which were shut down in the wake of coronavirus pandemic has pushed the makers to consider a digital release. It is among the 7 films that are skipping theatrical release and will drop on the OTT platform - Disney+ Hotstar.
