Ajay Devgn shares his first look from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' ahead of trailer launch; see poster

A day before the grand trailer launch of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', actor Ajay Devgn shared his first look from the much-awaited film.

Taking to his official social media handles, Ajay shared the first-look poster in which he can be seen in a white shirt, pants and a grey blazer.

Ajay looks dapper as he leans on a light blue vintage car. He is also wearing a cap with black sunglasses.

Sharing this poster Ajay wrote, "Apni Pehchaan se chaar chaand lagane, aa rahe hai hum! Trailer out tomorrow."

Actress Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share Ajay’s poster.

According to several media reports, Ajay is speculated to play Mumbai's infamous don Karim Lala in the film. Karim Lala was Gangubai's 'rakhi brother.' He reigned the Maximum City from the sixties to the early eighties.

Reportedly, when Gangubai was raped by a gangster, she approached his boss, who happened to be Lala. She met him after his Friday prayers and shared her ordeal. Lala trashed her tormenter and issued a warning against anyone harming her.

Besides bringing Ajay and Alia together, the film also celebrates his reunion with Bhansali after over two decades. Their earlier outing was 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will hit the theatres on February 25.

The makers have also kept fans on their toes after and have levelled up the excitement after revealing that the film will have a grand trailer launch on February 4.

On Wednesday, Alia also shared the new poster of her upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial magnum opus. She exuded major boss lady vibes in the new poster.

The makers also announced that for the first time ever the major multiplexes -- PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival and Miraj will simultaneously host the trailer launch of the film. These multiplex chains will launch 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer across their screens PAN-India.

The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 01:31 PM IST