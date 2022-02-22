Ajay Devgn sets a reminder for himself with a quirky post ahead of wedding anniversary with Kajol

Ajay Devgn and Kajol, one of the favourite couples in the tinsel town, are all set to mark 23 years of a happy married life in the next couple of days.

Just ahead of the big day, Ajay shared a quirky post on his Instagram handle, to make sure that he does not forget their anniversary.

He shared stills from one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, wherein the couple had appeared together. During the episode, host Karan Johar had asked Ajay if he remembered the date he got married to Kajol, to which the actor seemed utterly confused.

While he fumbled with the dates, an exasperated Kajol said that they had tied the knot on February 24, 1999.

Sharing the post, Ajay wrote, "Reminder".

On the work front, Ajay has a slew of films in the pipeline. He will be seen in the Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', wherein he will essay the role of Rahim Lala.

Besides, he will also star in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', 'Maidaan', 'Drishyam 2', and the Hindi remake of Tamil film 'Kaithi'.

Kajol, on the other hand, was last seen in the Netflix film 'Tribhanga', which was also her OTT debut.

The couple fell in love on the sets on Hulchul and decided to take the plunge in 1999. They have worked together in a number of films including 'Gundaraj', 'Ishq', 'Dil Kya Kare', 'Raju Chacha', 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha', and the latest one being 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' in 2020.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 02:29 PM IST