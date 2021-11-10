Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty to shoot 'Singham 3' in Kashmir against the backdrop of Article 370: Reports

After the success of Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' and 'Singham Returns', Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to return with the third installment from 'Singham’s cop universe.

Over the last few days, there has been a lot of speculations around the third installment of the 'Singham' series.

According to media reports, buzz is that Ajay and Rohit will be shooting for 'Singham 3' at real locations of Kashmir, where the actor would be fighting the anti-national elements to bring in peace.

Reportedly, the movie will take references from true events and also showcase how the government’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status shook the terror outfits.

Meanwhile, there is a reference to the same in one of the dialogues of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's 'Sooryavanshi'. A scene featured cops explaining how Article 370 has been revoked which has resulted in putting a major barrier on the entry of terrorists in Kashmir. It is being speculated that this loose end in 'Sooryavanshi' will be taken forward in 'Singham 3'.

However, the makers have not announced anything officilaly yet.

Reports also state that 'Singham 3' will be the most massive film of Shetty's cop universe and in terms of stature, the director wants to take the iron man of his universe, Singham, to another level.

He is also closely working on not just the script, but also designing realistic big scale action.

