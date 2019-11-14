Ajay Devgn reveals Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 'Tanhaji' new poster

Makers of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' revealed the first look poster of Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Luke Kenny as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and Padmavati Rao as Jijamata.
In poster we can see the sharp look of Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. describing the character Ajay wrote, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - Patthar se thokar toh sab khate hain, patthar ko thokhar maare woh Maratha!"
Ajay introduced the another enemy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, he revealed his look by saying "Hum mukkamal Hindustan ko fateh karne ka irada rakhte hain... "
Introducing the most important character Jijamata who made Shivaji as Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Ajay wrote, "Jijamata - "Jab tak Kondhana pe bhagwa nahi lehrata, hum joote nahi pehnenge"
Ajay Devgn’s 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is set to release on January 10.After Total Dhamaal and De De Pyaar De, Ajay is coming back to rule the hearts of the audiences with this big-budget flick. Ajay Devgn will be seen as Subedar Tanaji Malusare in movie.
Earlier Ajay revealed the antagonist of the film Rajput warrior Uday Bhan portrayed by Saif Ali Khan.
