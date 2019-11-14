Ajay Devgn reveals Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 'Tanhaji' new poster

Makers of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' revealed the first look poster of Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Luke Kenny as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and Padmavati Rao as Jijamata.

In poster we can see the sharp look of Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. describing the character Ajay wrote, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - Patthar se thokar toh sab khate hain, patthar ko thokhar maare woh Maratha!"