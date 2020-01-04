Ajay Devgn reveals Kajol can't cook and barely even boils water

Iconic Bollywood couple Ajay Devgan and Kajol mark their presence on the sets of Bigg Boss this weekend to promote their upcoming film Tanhaji.

The fun banter between Kajol, Ajay and Salman will tickle the viewers' funny bone as Kajol puts Ajay and Salman on a lie detecting chair.

Taking a dig at her husband first, Kajol bombards him with questions that a wife would ask a husband. She asks him if he has ever appreciated her food for name sake? To which Ajay replies a big ‘No’. He justifies his answer by revealing that there was never a need to appreciate because she never cooks. He also reveals that she barely even boils water.

Kajol doesn’t let go off Salman easily, she makes him take the test too and asks him a few questions too. She first asks him if he ever had more than 5 girlfriends. Salman jokingly asks, "all five at the same time?" He later reveals that he had only 5 girlfriends throughout his whole life. To which Ajay teases him yet he claims to be a virgin on television. Salman replies with a big yes and confirms that he will remain a virgin until he gets married.

What more secrets the three friends will reveal ?