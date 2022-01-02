Ajay Devgn reveals he has a 'very busy year' ahead: 'I'm going to work every day'

Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn has revealed that he has a very busy year ahead courtesy his projects lined up and that he will be going to work every day.

Talking about what 2022 looks like for Ajay, the actor in a conversation with IANS said: "I've got a directorial - 'Runway 34' scheduled in April; I got an OTT release, 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' sometime in February-end or March. I'm starting two to three new films."

The actor shared what he wishes for. "I like to just think I'm going to work every day. That's all I ever want and wish for."

His 2022 also includes special appearances in 'RRR' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Ajay will also be seen in 'Maidaan' and Indra Kumar's 'Thank God'.

He will begin the shoot for the Hindi remake of 'Kaithi' and Rohit Shetty's 'Singham 3'. The actor has many more projects lined up which will be announced soon.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 03:04 PM IST