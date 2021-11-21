Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' to release theatrically in July 2022

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh's much-awaited film 'Thank God' has got a release date.

The star cast took to their respective social media handles on Sunday to announce that the film will hit cinema halls on July 29, 2022.

"The much-anticipated film 'Thank God' is all set to bring you joy next year. This hilarious slice of life film with a message will release on 29th July 2022," a note from the makers read.

Directed by Indra Kumar, 'Thank God' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari. It is co-produced by Yash Shah.

While Rakul Preet has shared the screen with both Ajay and Sidharth, 'Thank God' will mark the first collaboration of Ajay and Sidharth.

'Thank God' is unlike any of Kumar's previous blockbusters. The director is creating this film in a newer avatar with laughter and a beautiful message at the end which will connect with families and be relatable in today's world.

Kumar has helmed dramas like 'Dil', 'Beta', 'Ishq', 'Mann' in the '90s before changing gears and directing comedy franchises like 'Masti' and 'Dhamaal'.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Malhotra had said 'Thank God' is a sweet, contemporary film with a lovely message.

"For me, it is all about the messaging and what the film is trying to say. I assure people that they will be surprised. 'Thank God' talks about gratitude, which is needed today more than ever," the 'Shershaah' actor said.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 01:06 PM IST