Ajay Devgn owns a swanky Rolls-Royce Cullinan Luxury SUV worth Rs 6.95 Crore

Ajay Devgn recently bought an expensive SUV and joined the bandwagon of actors who own Luxury cars. The car’s model is Cullinan SUV which is created by British luxury car maker Rolls-Royce. It was recently launched in India at Rs 6.95 crore.

According to the car’s registration number, it is owned by the De De Pyaar De actor. The car’s model Cullinan is named after the largest diamond ever discovered which now resides in the British Crown Jewels. Cullinan is also built on bespoke aluminum platform that is also being used for the new Rolls-Royce Phantom.