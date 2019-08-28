Ajay Devgn owns a swanky Rolls-Royce Cullinan Luxury SUV worth Rs 6.95 Crore

Ajay Devgn recently bought an expensive SUV and joined the bandwagon of actors who own Luxury cars. The car’s model is Cullinan SUV which is created by British luxury car maker Rolls-Royce. It was recently launched in India at Rs 6.95 crore.
According to the car’s registration number, it is owned by the De De Pyaar De actor. The car’s model Cullinan is named after the largest diamond ever discovered which now resides in the British Crown Jewels. Cullinan is also built on bespoke aluminum platform that is also being used for the new Rolls-Royce Phantom.
The car has many features one of which is two electrically operated seats which are mounted inside the boot and can be deployed once the boot lid is open. It can be used for a picnic or used as chairs with a table top. The car runs on a 6.75-litre V12 engine that makes 563 bhp of power and 850 Nm of torque which is delivered as low as 1,600 RPM.
On the work front, Ajay is currently gearing up for Taanaji: The Unsung Hero alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film will hit screens in 2020.
