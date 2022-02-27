Ajay Devgn opens up on why he chose 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness'

With a pulse-pounding criminal investigation and a complex hero living in the dark to discover the truth, the much-awaited series 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness' is all set to release on March 4.

Helmed by director Rajesh Mapuskar, this riveting crime thriller is headlined by actor Ajay Devgn in an intense avatar of a cop for the first time in a series.

Spanning across six episodes, the series has been shot across multiple locations in Mumbai and reimagines the city from the lens of the country’s most-wanted.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the crime drama features a stellar cast including Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

Ajay Devgn has been garnering a lot of appreciation for his power play as 'Rudra'. When asked how he would describe his character, the actor shared, “The concept of 'Rudra' was intriguing for me. Rudra is a smart cop who uses his impeccable mind skills to stay ahead of criminals. He doesn’t feel the need to use violence as a weapon. Instead, he is analytical and puts details first. Rudra is suave, nuanced and mindful and that’s why I was drawn to him in the first place.”

A remake of the successful British series 'Luther, the series is an engaging and dark take on a cop's journey of uncovering truths and bringing victims justice. It will see Ajay Devgn’s titular character of an intuitive and instinctive police officer fighting for the truth in darkness as he wades through a grim and complex web of crimes and criminals and corruption with a wrathful, steely grit.

'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness' will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from March 4, 2022, in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 09:29 AM IST