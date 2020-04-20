Ajay Devgn, Kajol wish daughter Nysa on 17th birthday by sharing adorable pics

Ajay Devgan and Kajol's daughter Nysa turned 17 on Monday. The 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' actor took to his Instagram to wish Nysa and shared a stunning selfie. While, Kajol shared a video compilation of her adorable childhood pictures.

As Nysa Devgan ringed into her 17th birthday, father Ajay took to his social media to wish his darling daughter. Sharing a picture of himself and Nysa, he wrote, "Happy Birthday dear daughter. Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe. @nysadevgan @kajol"

In the picture, Nysa looks as pretty as ever in a white top with a plunging neckline and red polka dot mini-skirt, while Ajay is sporting a blue t-shirt. The 'Singham' actor can be seen clicking the selfie as Nysa flashes her million dollar smile.

Check out the post here: