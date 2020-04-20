Ajay Devgn, Kajol wish daughter Nysa on 17th birthday by sharing adorable pics

Ajay Devgan and Kajol's daughter Nysa turned 17 on Monday. The 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' actor took to his Instagram to wish Nysa and shared a stunning selfie. While, Kajol shared a video compilation of her adorable childhood pictures.
As Nysa Devgan ringed into her 17th birthday, father Ajay took to his social media to wish his darling daughter. Sharing a picture of himself and Nysa, he wrote, "Happy Birthday dear daughter. Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe. @nysadevgan @kajol"
In the picture, Nysa looks as pretty as ever in a white top with a plunging neckline and red polka dot mini-skirt, while Ajay is sporting a blue t-shirt. The 'Singham' actor can be seen clicking the selfie as Nysa flashes her million dollar smile.
Check out the post here:
The superstar's fans also took to the comment section to wish his daughter. A user commented, "Many many happy birthday dear,god bless the cute princess, n many many congratulations to devgan family."
While another commented, "Hi sir i m frm kashmir wishing ur daughter many many happy returns of the day and God bless her."
'Devi' actress Kajol also took to her Twitter to wish her Nysa. She shared an adorable video of her childhood pictures and wrote, "Almost an adult. All of 17 and part of my heart always. Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world! #allgrownup #lovemybabygurl"
Birthday girl Nysa makes headlines every time she's spotted in town and fans just can't wait for her to make her Bollywood debut. However, last year, Kajol in an interview had mentioned that Nysa is just 16 and is studying.
“She (Nysa Devgan) is just 16 years old. I think you (media and people) can give her a break and some space. Recently, she has celebrated her 16th birthday. Right now, she is studying in 10th Standard and she is preparing for her board exams", Kajol told IANS.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in 'Maidaan', which is a sports-drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football. He will also be seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' with Sanjay Dutt and in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' with Alia Bhatt.
