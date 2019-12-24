Ajay Devgn in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Kaththi' remake

Ajay Devgn has confirmed meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film sometime ago ,since then there were rumours that he will either be part of Baiju Bawra or Gangubai Kathiawadi. While Ajay has not revealed which film he is going to do with his Hum Dil Chuke Sanam director, it is speculated that he might feature in Gangubai Kahtiawadi but there is another project that might come his way.

A source says, “Ajay and Bhansali are definitely willing to work with each other. They have discussed few scripts too and Ajay has liked some ideas. The team is also considering his name for Kaththi remake, as they think he is suitable for this role. However like Ajay hinted the talks are at initial stages and things are yet to be finalise.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year Jagan Shakti confirmed directing Kaththi’s Hindi remake Ikka and there was a buzz that Akshay Kumar might feature in it. But later Jagan clarified that Akshay is not part of the film and Bhansali has bagged the remake rights so he will take a final call on casting.

Now it would interesting to see which script Ajay chooses to do with Bhansali after 20 years.