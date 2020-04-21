Ajay Devgn 'humbled' as Nagpur Police screens 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' at shelter home

Nagpur Police have started screening films by setting up open theatres at shelter homes for the homeless and daily wage labourers stranded in the city. The first film to be screened was Ajay Devgn's latest blockbuster "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".

"Watching a film redirects the attention and it's an excellent way to decrease anxiety. Nagpur Police has set up an open theatre at the Shelter Homes. #NagpurPolice #alwaysthere4u @ajaydevgn," Nagpur City Police announced on their official Twitter handle.