Ajay Devgn gives BMC Rs 1 crore to set up a 20-bed COVID-19 ICU at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has joined celebrities who are trying to help and amplify information amid the second wave of coronavirus outbreak.

Amid the shortage of oxygen cylinders, and beds for infected patients, Devgn reportedly gave a sum of Rs 1 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) via his organisation NY Foundation to help set up a 20-bed COVID-19 ICU at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

The make-shift hospital has been erected at the Bharat Scouts and Guides Hall. It is equipped with para-monitors, ventilators, oxygen support and will be managed by doctors of the P D Hinduja Hospital.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 4,014 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 6,35,541, while more than twice as many patients recovered from the infection during the day. Also, 59 more patients succumbed to the infection.

Ajay who has delivered multiple blockbuster films is part of several franchises and has carved out a niche for himself through his diverse projects.

He can undoubtedly be termed as one of the most influential actors of Bollywood and has appeared in over a hundred Hindi films. In 2016, the actor was conferred with Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, for his contribution to the world of Hindi cinema.

Ajay's upcoming line-up of films as an actor includes "RRR", "Bhuj: The Pride of India", "Gangubai Kathiawadi", "Maidaan" and "MayDay", which he has also directed.

Besides that, he is all set to make his digital debut with the crime drama web series "Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness". The actor will essay a gritty cop avatar that reimagines the iconic British series "Luther" for Indian audience.

"My attempt has always been to tell unique stories and work with good talent. The idea is to raise the bar of entertainment in India. The digital world excites me," said Devgn.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the Hotstar Specials series will soon be going into production and will be shot a cross iconic locales of Mumbai. The series will drop on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium later this year.