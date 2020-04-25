Ajay Devgn drops new COVID-19 anthem 'Thahar Ja', urges people to stay home amid lockdown

Ajay Devgn has dropped a new coronavirus themed track 'Thahar Ja' and urged people to stay home amid the lockdown. The 'Tanhaji' actor has produced the heart-touching song that is crooned and composed by Mehul Vyas. The video of the song was dropped on Saturday and it also has a special cameo of his son Yug.
In the video, the actor can be seen getting teary eyed as he urges people to stay home and spend time with their loved ones. Ajay's track also reminds people that it is time to take a pause from the hustle and slow down. The video has reportedly been recorded at Ajay's Mumbai residence, by his Yug who also has the credits of the assistant director.
Sharing the video, he captioned it: "Pause. Reflect. Pray.We will weather this storm together. Stay safe, Stay Happy. Apno ke liye #ThaharJa #IndiaFightsCorona"
Check out the track here:
Recently, Ajay Devgn was left 'humbled' as Nagpur Police screens 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' at shelter home. Nagpur Police have started screening films by setting up open theatres at shelter homes for the homeless and daily wage labourers stranded in the city. The first film to be screened was Ajay Devgn's latest blockbuster "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior". Reacting to the same, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn expressed: "If I or my films can help in any way, it makes me happy. Great efforts by you sirs. Humbled. @NagpurPolice"
Ajay Devgn had also taken to social media to laud the selfless dedication and hard work of Mumbai Police who are going through a lot to ensure law and order amid lockdown.
"Dear Mumbai Police, you are known as one of the BEST in the world. Your contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic is unparalleled. Singham will wear his Khakee and stand beside you whenever you ask. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice," the actor had tweeted.
