Ajay Devgn drops new COVID-19 anthem 'Thahar Ja', urges people to stay home amid lockdown

Ajay Devgn has dropped a new coronavirus themed track 'Thahar Ja' and urged people to stay home amid the lockdown. The 'Tanhaji' actor has produced the heart-touching song that is crooned and composed by Mehul Vyas. The video of the song was dropped on Saturday and it also has a special cameo of his son Yug.

In the video, the actor can be seen getting teary eyed as he urges people to stay home and spend time with their loved ones. Ajay's track also reminds people that it is time to take a pause from the hustle and slow down. The video has reportedly been recorded at Ajay's Mumbai residence, by his Yug who also has the credits of the assistant director.

Sharing the video, he captioned it: "Pause. Reflect. Pray.We will weather this storm together. Stay safe, Stay Happy. Apno ke liye #ThaharJa #IndiaFightsCorona"

Check out the track here: