Ajay Devgn Birthday Special - Most memorable movies of the great actor

Ajay Devgn has done a great body of work in the Bollywood industry. Devgn is originally from Amritsar. He graduated from the Silver Beach High School in Juhu and then studied at Mithibai College. His entire family has connections to the Hindi film industry in Mumbai, India. His father,Veeru Devgan was a stunt choreographer and action-film director, his mother Veena is a film producer and his brother Anil Devgan is a filmmaker and screenwriter. Fans have watched Ajay Devgn on screen over the years and have been mesmerized by each performance.

Here are some of the most memorable movies of the renowned actor:

1. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited - This movie came to our screens in the year 2006 and was declared a super hit. We got to see the comedic side of Devgn here and it was enjoyable. His entry with the motorcycles is a favourite of many.

2. The Legend of Bhagat Singh - This is a 2002 biographical period film about Bhagat Singh, a socialist revolutionary who fought for Indian independence. Ajay Devgn plays Bhagat Singh in this movie, he won the award for Best Actor at the National Film Awards.

3. Omkara: Omkara is an Indian crime drama film adapted from William Shakespeare’s ‘Othello.’ Ajay Devgn plays the lead role - Omkara. It is a tragic tale of how love blinds you from rationality.

4. Singham: Ajay Devgn became everyone’s favourite police officer once Singham hit the screens.

5. Golmaal 3: Ajay Devgn’s potrayal of Gopal in this movie was a barrel of laughs. His movies show that he can do both serious and comedic roles.

6. Company: Ajay Devgn who usually plays an overall good guy takes on the role of a gangster in this film. He won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor.