Ajay Devgn and Kajol take to social media to wish son Yug as he turns 9

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married for a long time now and are blessed with two kids, Nysa and Yug. Yug, being the younger one, turns 9 today and both Ajay and Kajol are beyond happy on their son’s big day. Not usually active on social media, the couple took to their Instagram to share pictures and videos of their little one to celebrate his day.

Ajay shared a picture with Yug where the two are seen in a Gurudwara with the caption, “It’s a joy watching you grow. Can never have enough ????”. As for Kajol, she shared an adorable throwback video from when Yyug was 3, with the caption, “Awesome at 3 and even more awesome sauce at 9! HAPPY BIRTHDAY YUG! ( I think he hears me yelling even in his sleep )”