Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrated 22 years of Ishq with this super cute conversation!

One of the most entertaining movies of Bollywood, ‘Ishq’ has completed 22 years today. Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla and Kajol starrer was a huge hit and still continues to entertain us like we’re watching it for the first time. This rom-com is a 90’s classic and still enjoys a huge fan base.
On ‘Ishq’ completing 22 years, Ajay took to his Twitter to share a picture and captioned it, “Neend churayi meri kisne o sanam? Tuneeeee @itsKajolD #22YearsOfIshq” And count on Kajol to have the most epic reply to her husband’s tweet.
Kajol replied to Ajay by sharing a picture and captioned it, “Tumhari neend churake, dekho main kitne chain se soyi hoon 😂 #22YearsOfIshq”
Here are the tweets:
This cute Twitter banter left fans nostalgic:
‘Ishq’ was Ajay and Kajol’s first movie together and interestingly, the couple will soon be seen in ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’. 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' will mark Ajay's on-screen reunion with wife Kajol. Kajol will essay the role of Tanhaji's wife, 'Savitribai Malusare'. The period drama also features Saif Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi.
Set in the 17th century, the Om Raut directorial is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, an unsung warrior of Indian history and the military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.
