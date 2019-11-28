Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrated 22 years of Ishq with this super cute conversation!

One of the most entertaining movies of Bollywood, ‘Ishq’ has completed 22 years today. Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla and Kajol starrer was a huge hit and still continues to entertain us like we’re watching it for the first time. This rom-com is a 90’s classic and still enjoys a huge fan base.

On ‘Ishq’ completing 22 years, Ajay took to his Twitter to share a picture and captioned it, “Neend churayi meri kisne o sanam? Tuneeeee @itsKajolD #22YearsOfIshq” And count on Kajol to have the most epic reply to her husband’s tweet.

Kajol replied to Ajay by sharing a picture and captioned it, “Tumhari neend churake, dekho main kitne chain se soyi hoon 😂 #22YearsOfIshq”

Here are the tweets: