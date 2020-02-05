Aishwarya shares family moments from Abhishek Bachchan's birthday party

As Abhishek Bachchan rings in his 44th birthday on Wednesday, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared some adorable pictures of an intimate family celebration on social media.

Besides Aishwarya, their daughter Aaradhya, along with Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, is also seen in the pictures taken at their residence in Mumbai.

Ash took to Instagram and shared the family pictures and wrote, "Happy Birthday Babyyyy-Papaaaa. Love LOVE LOVE ALWAYS." In the first picture, the Bachchan family is seen posing for the camera before cutting the cake. Abhishek's love for sports reflects on his birthday cake as well.