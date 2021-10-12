Aishwarya shares adorable photo featuring Aaradhya to wish 'Darling Pa' Amitabh Bachchan on birthday

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to Mumbai on Monday with Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya, from an international trip, to make it in time for Amitabh Bachchan’s 79th birthday.

The former Miss World took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of Big B alongside Aaradhya to mark the special day.

She captioned it as, “HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING DADAJIII-Pa LOVE YOUUU FOREVER AND BEYOND.”

The trio were overseas as Aishwarya walked the ramp with singer Camila Cabello and actor Katherine Langford at the fourth edition of Le Defilee L'Oreal Paris, which was an outdoor runway show. After that, they flew to Dubai.

Meanwhile, the veteran actor said his heart was "throbbing with excitement" because of the love of his fans and well wishers.

Bachchan penned a blog post on Sunday night, writing that it would be impossible for him to acknowledge every wish but he was touched by the messages from his fans.

He also took to Instagram and shared a picture with the caption, "my gratitude for the love you give me .. I shall never be able to repay it .. nor shall I ever be able to fathom your affection ..

your greetings today have been immense .. I cannot respond to all of them, but I do hold them close here and wish that you take this humble presence here on Instagram as my response .."

Meanwhile, speaking about the work fronts, Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's directorial “Ponniyin Selvan”. As per viral reports and speculations, she might also be seen in Anurag Kashyap's directorial “Gulab Jamun”, co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek.

On the other hand, Sr Bachchan has a packed slate with films like "Jhund", "Brahmastra", "MayDay" and "Good Bye" among others.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 09:16 AM IST