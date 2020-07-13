Aishwarya Rai's ex-flame Vivek Oberoi wishes her ‘quick recovery’ after testing positive for COVID-19

A day after Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek revealed their diagnosis of COVID-19, the megastar's daughter-in-law Aishwarya (46) and granddaughter Aaradhya (8) also tested positive for the virus.

Amitabh's wife, veteran actor-MP Jaya Bachchan, 71, has tested negative.

'Breathe Into The Shadows' actor Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday said that his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya will be "self quarantining at home".

In a series of tweets, Abhishek also said he and his father will "remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise".

"Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers," Abhishek, who is admitted to Nanavati Hospital along with his father, said.

"My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise," he added.