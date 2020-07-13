Aishwarya Rai's ex-flame Vivek Oberoi wishes her ‘quick recovery’ after testing positive for COVID-19

A day after Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As prayers and wishes poured in on social media, Aishwarya's ex-flame Vivek Oberoi also wished the family a 'quick recovery'.
Reacting to a news report about the Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya's COVID-19 diagnosis, Vivek wrote, "Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family."
In another tweet, Vivek Oberoi wrote, "Wishing @SrBachchan sir & @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery. We’re all praying for you! Get well super soon! Take care."
A day after Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek revealed their diagnosis of COVID-19, the megastar's daughter-in-law Aishwarya (46) and granddaughter Aaradhya (8) also tested positive for the virus.
Amitabh's wife, veteran actor-MP Jaya Bachchan, 71, has tested negative.
'Breathe Into The Shadows' actor Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday said that his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya will be "self quarantining at home".
In a series of tweets, Abhishek also said he and his father will "remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise".
"Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers," Abhishek, who is admitted to Nanavati Hospital along with his father, said.
"My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise," he added.
The BMC has declared four bungalows of the Bachchan family - Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa - in Mumbai as containment zones and sealed them, a civic official said.
Civic employees sanitised the bungalows on Sunday, the official said. Around 30 workers in these places were also screened for the coronavirus on Sunday, he added.
A BMC team went to the bungalows for sanitising them and also for contact tracing, an official said.
Security was also stepped up outside Bachchan's two bungalows in Juhu and outside the hospital, the police said.
The coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rose to 91,457 on Saturday. There are 22,779 active patients in Mumbai and the doubling rate is 50 days.
