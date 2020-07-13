Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Sarbjit' co-star Ranjan Sehgal passes away at 36

'Sarbjit' actor Ranjan Sehgal, who's popularly known for his roles in several Television shows, passed away on July 11. He was 36. The 'Crime Petrol' actor reportedly passed away due to multiple organ failure. Sehgal had been battling an unknown long-term ailment for a long time.
Ranjan Sehgal breathed his last at a hospital in Chandigarh on Saturday.
Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) took to their official Twitter handle to share the news and offer condolences. The tweet read: "#CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of
Ranjan Sehgal (Member since Nov 2010). "
After appearing in TV shows like Sabki Laadli Bebo, Saavdhan India, Tum Dena Saath Mera, Rishon Se Badi Pratha, Gustakh Dil, Bhawar and Jaane Kya Hoga Ram, Ranjan Shegal made his Bollywood debut with 'Sarbjit'.
The 2016 film featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Randeep Hooda in lead roles. The film, directed by Omung Kumar, was a biopic on Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer who was convicted of terrorism and spying in Pakistan and was sentenced to death. He was attacked by inmates at a prison in Lahore in April 2013 and died a few days later.
The late actor has also worked in Punjab cinema and featured in movies like Aatishbaazi Ishq, Mahi NRI and Yaaran Da Katchup.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)