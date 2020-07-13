Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Sarbjit' co-star Ranjan Sehgal passes away at 36

'Sarbjit' actor Ranjan Sehgal, who's popularly known for his roles in several Television shows, passed away on July 11. He was 36. The 'Crime Petrol' actor reportedly passed away due to multiple organ failure. Sehgal had been battling an unknown long-term ailment for a long time.

Ranjan Sehgal breathed his last at a hospital in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) took to their official Twitter handle to share the news and offer condolences. The tweet read: "#CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of

Ranjan Sehgal (Member since Nov 2010). "