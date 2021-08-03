Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'duplicate' from Indore goes viral, netizens say 'Salman Khan ke samne maat jaana'

Just months after a Pakistani beauty blogger joined the list of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppelgangers, another social media user is making headlines for her uncanny resemblance to the beauty queen.
Instagram user named Aashita Singh is currently going viral on the internet after being dubbed as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's "duplicate."
Singh has shared several videos of herself lip-syncing to Aishwarya Rai's popular dialogues and songs.
Check out her post her:
A comment on one of Aashita's post read: "If Tiktok wasn't banned, You would've left Aishwarya behind."
"Wow same to same like my fav actress Aishwarya Rai," wrote a user.
"Salman Khan ke samne maat jaana," joked another.
For the unversed, Aishwarya's ex-boyfriend Salman Khan in the 2005 film 'Lucky: No Time for Love' launched actress Sneha Ullal, who headlined for her uncanny resemblance to the beauty queen.
Earlier this year, Pakistani beauty blogger Aamna Imran joined the list of Asihwarya's doppelgangers. Besides her, Mahalagha Jaberi from Iran and actress Manasi Naik had also gone viral for their similarities with Ash.
Meanwhile, Aishwarya who was last seen in Karan Johar's 'Aye Dil hai Mushkil', will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'.
The period film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical 1955 novel of the same name. It revolves around the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.
Aishwarya's role is said to be of his rival’s manipulative wife who makes devious plans against the king to bring him down.