Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wraps Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'; first part of film to release in 2022

The wait is finally over. The first part of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer 'Ponniyin Selvan' is all set to release in "Summer 2022".

On Sunday, Aishwarya took to Instagram and uploaded the film's poster, revealing that the cast and crew have complete the shoot of the upcoming project.

"Filming complete. PS-1. Summer 2022," the poster read.

For the unversed, based on the Tamil literary novel of the same name, 'Ponniyin Selvan' is directed by Mani Ratnam.

Mani Ratnam and Aishwarya share a special relationship with each other. Aishwarya started her film career with Mani Ratnam's 'Iruvar' only. Later, they worked together in films like 'Guru' and 'Raavan'.

Their new project 'Ponniyin Selvan' also stars Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, and Prakash Raj among others.

Reportedly, the star-studded magnum opus will be released in two parts.

The film reportedly revolves around the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Aishwarya's role is said to be of his rival’s manipulative wife who makes devious plans against the king to bring him down.

The film is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam’s banner Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

