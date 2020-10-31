Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 47: 10 adorable family pictures of the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actress

Former Miss World and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her 47th birthday on Sunday, November 1.

With a career spanning over two decades, Aishwarya has not only earned a name in Bollywood but Bengali and Tamil film industry too. The 'Umrao Jaan' star has also acted in the 2003 Bangla film 'Choker Bali' apart from Bollywood hits including 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Jodha Akbar' among others. Most recently, she appeared in the 2018 release 'Fanney Khan' opposite Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor.

The 'Aye Dil Hai Mushkil' has been married to Abhishek Bachchan for 12 years now and they're parents to a daughter named Aaradhya.

The actress often shares adorable pictures with her family on Instagram.

On her birthday, here are 10 family pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that are too cute to handle: