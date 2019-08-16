Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a glimpse of their fun filled Raksha Bandhan with entire family

The new Bachchan kids and Agstya Nanda yesterday celebrated Raksha Bandhan and their bond seen in the pictures shows how close the two are. Aishwarya Rai took to her social media and shared pictures from the Raksha Bandhan celebration at the Bachchan house.

She shared several photos which also shows Aishwarya with her brother and sister in Law as she tied Rakhi to her brother, Aditya Rai. One of the other post also shows Aaradhya and Aditya’s kids in a family picture with the Aishwarya and her mother in the picture.

Aishwarya can be seen wearing a White dress with a golden border on her dupatta and Aaradhya paired her printed white lehenga with a red bandhni dupatta which matches her father’s Kurta vest. Take a look: