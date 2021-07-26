Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pregnant again? Latest pictures with R Sarathkumar's family leave netizens baffled

It was an epic frame when Bollywood’s star couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with their daughter Aaradhya met R Sarathkumar's family in Puducherry.

The pictures were shared by R Sarathkumar' daughter Varalaxmi.

"Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night... none other than the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the handsome hunk Abhishek Bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan. Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love," she wrote. "It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us... may god shower all his blessings on your family," she wrote.