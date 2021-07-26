Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pregnant again? Latest pictures with R Sarathkumar's family leave netizens baffled

It was an epic frame when Bollywood’s star couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with their daughter Aaradhya met R Sarathkumar's family in Puducherry.
The pictures were shared by R Sarathkumar' daughter Varalaxmi.
"Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night... none other than the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the handsome hunk Abhishek Bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan. Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love," she wrote. "It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us... may god shower all his blessings on your family," she wrote.
As the pictures went viral on social media, a section of observers speculated that the former Miss World is pregnant for the second time.
However, others pointed out that the actress may have gained weight, which is normal as people age.
Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot on April 20, 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.
On work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in the first part of filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Tamil-language historical drama "Ponniyin Selvan" which has been slated for a 2022 release.
The star-studded magnum opus features an ensemble of actors like Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.
The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name.
The book chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.
"Ponniyin Selvan" is backed by Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies, along with Allirajah Subaskaran's banner Lyca Productions. The film's music has been scored by Ratnam's frequent collaborator and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. Cinematographer Ravi Varman has shot the film.
