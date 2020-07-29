Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pens a sweet note for fans after recovering from COVID-19

Days after being admitted to a Mumbai hospital for testing positive for COVID-19, actress Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from the hospital on Monday after testing negative for the virus. On Wednesday, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actress took to her social media to thank her fans for all the love and prayers.
The actress penned down a sweet post on Instagram that read: "THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers , Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ...and me. TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL. ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt... Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS. LOVE YOU All too."
Check out the post here:
Earlier this week, Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan in a tweet had shared that his wife and their eight-year-old daughter have recovered from coronavirus and have been sent home. Bachchan further added that he and his superstar father Amitabh Bachchan will continue to remain under medical supervision in the hospital.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday took to Twitter to express joy and relief at the news of his daughter-in-law and grand-daughter Aaradhya being discharged from hospital.
"T-3607 Â- Apni chhoti bitiya aur bahurani ko aspatal se mukti milne par, main rok na paaya apne aansoo. Prabhu teri kripa apaar, aprampaar " tweeted Big B.
Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus. Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya had also tested positive for the virus the following day. Abhishek's mother Jaya Bachchan had tested negative.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)