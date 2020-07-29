Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pens a sweet note for fans after recovering from COVID-19

Days after being admitted to a Mumbai hospital for testing positive for COVID-19, actress Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from the hospital on Monday after testing negative for the virus. On Wednesday, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actress took to her social media to thank her fans for all the love and prayers.

The actress penned down a sweet post on Instagram that read: "THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers , Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ...and me. TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL. ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt... Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS. LOVE YOU All too."

Check out the post here: