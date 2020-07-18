Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya hospitalised: All you need to know

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Friday were shifted to a city hospital, almost a week after they were tested positive for COVID-19.

Aishwarya, 46 and eight-year-old Aaradhya were diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday, a day after the actor's father-in-law, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and husband Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the COVID-19.

The mother-daughter duo was self-quarantining at home till now.

"Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted to Nananvati hospital today. They are fine," hospital source told PTI.

"Aishwarya needed medical attention," another insider said.

Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, both are already in the isolation ward of Nanavati hospital.

Since his diagnosis, Amitabh has been regularly updating his admires about his health on social media.