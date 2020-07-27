Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan test COVID-19 negative; Amitabh and Abhishek to remain in hospital

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday took to Twitter to share that his wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya have finally tested negative for COVID-19. He revealed that the mother and daughter have been discharged from the hospital and will now be at home. Meanwhile, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are still receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Mumbai's Nanavati hopstial.
Sharing the good news with fans, Abhishek tweeted, "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff."
On Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed the poster that declared senior actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow 'Jalsa' as a COVID-19 containment zone.
It has been 14 days since the 'Don' actor, along with his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus on July 11.
Recently, the superstar refuted media reports of him testing negative for coronavirus. The senior actor who is quite active on social media shared the news piece claiming that he tested negative for coronavirus on Twitter and termed it "incorrect."
"This news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!" he tweeted.
