Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan test COVID-19 negative; Amitabh and Abhishek to remain in hospital

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday took to Twitter to share that his wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya have finally tested negative for COVID-19. He revealed that the mother and daughter have been discharged from the hospital and will now be at home. Meanwhile, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are still receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Mumbai's Nanavati hopstial.

Sharing the good news with fans, Abhishek tweeted, "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff."