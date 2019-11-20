Aishwarya, Aaradhya, and Abhishek Bachchan pose for a 'royal family' picture

Aishwarya recently took to her Instagram to share a few adorable pictures from Saturday. In one of the pictures, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen posing happily for the picture at their home. Abhishek chose to wear an ethnic bandhgala churidaar while his little princess, Aaradhya is seen wearing a pretty frilly frock. Aishwarya steals the limelight from birthday girl and hubby as she shines a red sequined dress.
In the second picture, Aaradhya looks like a doll as she poses in the lilac frock. Aaradhya is seen sitting on the floor with her dress spread out. There’s a huge cut out of the number 8, placed in front of the birthday girl. Aishwarya shared the picture with the sweetest message ever.
Aishwarya captioned the picture, “✨❤️🥰MY WORLD 😘😍💖🌟🌈 ✨💖I LOVE YOU INFINITELY ❤️✨"
Aaradhya Bachchan turned eight on Saturday and the princess’s birthday bash was a star-studded affair.
The Bachchans hosted a house party that included almost all the big names in Bollywood and their little munchkins. Shah Rukh Khan, Abram to Karan Johar, Yash and Roohi, the pictures from Aaradhya’s birthday were enough to prove that the kids had a blast.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya share the same birthday month. The Fanney Khan actress was in Rome with Abhishek and Aaradhya to celebrate her birthday on November 1.
On the work front, Aishwarya recently lent her voice for Angelina Jolie's titular character in "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil", in the film's dubbed Hindi version.
