‘Aisa kya ukhada hai life mein’: 6 savage quotes by Kangana Ranaut that will outlive Twitter

“Karan Johar - The movie mafia”

During her episode on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, Kangana took a dig at the host’s closed knit circle in the industry that is intolerant to outsiders. She stated, “If ever a biopic is made on me, you will play the stereotypical Bollywood biggie who is very snooty and completely intolerant to outsiders. A flag bearer of nepotism. The movie mafia.”

“I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them”

The Karni Sena is maligned for hampering the release of period dramas in the country. When they protested against Kangana’s film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, she issued a statement that read, “Four historians have certified Manikarnika, we have got censor certificate as well, Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me. If they don’t stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them.”

“Stop pampering mediocre work”

Ranaut didn’t shy away from critiquing Gully Boy, which was India’s official entry to the Oscars. Talking about Alia Bhatt’s performance in the film, Kangana said, “I am embarrassed...What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance ....same snappy muh phat girl... Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media have taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised.”

“Award functions ek number ke fraud hain”

While there’s nothing new to the so called award function celebrating Bollywood are biased. Kangana called it out openly and said, "Award functions ek number ke fraud hain, we all know somehow, how the Bollywood wars shows are biased und give and take system works over there."