Airport Look: Kareena Kapoor’s uber chic Chanel dress is all we want today!

Kareena Kapoor always steps out with her best outfits when she makes her appearance for the paps. The actress always opts for comfortable yet stylish ensembles. Recently, Bebo who headed back to Mumbai from London was snapped in a quirky outfit at the airport.
The Veer Di Wedding diva opted for a casual midi-dress by Chanel that she teamed with white converse and black tote bag, a simple yet classy look is the perfect amount of pop during this gloomy weather.
On work front, Kareena wrapped shooting for Angrezi Medium in London with Irrfan Khan. Also she will reunite with Akshay Kumar for ‘Good News’ alongside, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She has also signed on for Karan Johar’s historical drama, Takht.
