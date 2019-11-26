Airport Diaries: Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, and other celebs travel in style

Mumbai's busiest international airport witnessed a lot of glam arrivals and departures today. The celebrities that arrived the city were Twinke Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones and Junior Bacchan, Abhishek.
The Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut clad in a stylish ensemble with her super expensive Hermes Birkin Bag. She chose a black floral jacket and a pair of boots. The actress completed her look by laying a checkered jacket over her shoulders.
Here are the pictures:
Actress Shilpa Shetty who was flying to Lucknow was also spotted by paps at the airport. Shilpa was kept it laid back but stylish. She was spotted in a pair of red trousers with a suede jacket . The highlight of her look was a brown Fendi bag that she flaunted as she strutted towards the airport. She completed the look with quirky red glasses.
