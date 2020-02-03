Airport diaries: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt back in the bay

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. While the love birds had been in the national capital to be by Rishi Kapoor's side, Deepika Padukone was travelling to Bengaluru to celebrate her baby sister's birthday.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived in Mumbai looking as stylish as ever in their airport ensembles. The 'Sanju' actor was seen in a chequered blue shirt and a pair of blue jeans. Ranbir layered his casual outfit with a brown jacket and a cap.
Alia Bhatt channeled her inner femme fatale and went for an all-black outfit.
The absence of the Rishi Kapoor clan at Armaan Jain's Mehendi ceremony had raised several eyebrows. Reports of the veteran actor being unwell emerged and Alia-Ranbir were also spotted at the airport before they jetted off to Delhi. When rumours of a relapse started surfacing on the internet, Rishi Kapoor spoke to PTI and cleared the air. The 'Bard of Blood' actor said it was just an infection and nothing too serious.
While in Delhi, Alia and Ranbir also met Ayan Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan. The 'Brahmastra' team has finally announced the release date of the first part of their sci-fi triology.
In the meantime, 'Chhapaak' actress Deepika Padukone headed to her hometown Bengaluru, to celebrate sister Anisha Padukone's birthday. Deepika was seen clad in a casual outfit and she strutted towards her car.
Deepika paired her blue mom jeans with a white tank top and black sneakers. The actress flaunted her abs by cinching her tank top with a knot and layered the look with a colour-block jacket.
Actress Kriti Sanon, who's busy working on her upcoming film, 'Mimi' was also spotted at the airport.
