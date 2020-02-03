Airport diaries: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt back in the bay

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. While the love birds had been in the national capital to be by Rishi Kapoor's side, Deepika Padukone was travelling to Bengaluru to celebrate her baby sister's birthday.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived in Mumbai looking as stylish as ever in their airport ensembles. The 'Sanju' actor was seen in a chequered blue shirt and a pair of blue jeans. Ranbir layered his casual outfit with a brown jacket and a cap.

Alia Bhatt channeled her inner femme fatale and went for an all-black outfit.