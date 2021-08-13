Airport Diaries: Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and other b-town beauties captured by paps

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who recently wrapped the shoot of Shakun Batra's upcoming film, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday. She was clicked by the paps before she boarded her flight.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Kiara Advani, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released war biopic 'Shershaah', was also spotted at the airport. She was seen wearing a printed co-ord set as she arrived back in town.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

On late legend Sridevi's 58th birth anniversary, her daughter Janhvi and Khushi arrived back in the city, on Friday.

Janhvi looked stunning in a blue maxi dress which had a plunging neckline. Her sister Khushi was seen in a casual attire.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri and Tamannaah Bhatia were also spotted at the airport by paps.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Meawnhile, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Bipasha Basu, Kamal Haasan and Ajay Devgn were among the other celebrities who were seen in Mumbai.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 09:10 PM IST