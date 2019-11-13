Ain't Your Mama: Malaika Arora, Mira Kapoor show what it takes to be a hot mommy

Malaika Arora and Mira Rajput were spotted around town flaunting their hot mom-bods.
Malaika Arora never fails to give us fitness goals. The 46 year old fitness enthusiast was spotted at Diva Yoga for her workout session.
Looking as hot as ever, Malaika was seen wearing a sexy animal print athleisure.
Seems like Mira Kapoor has joined the girls group that goes to gym everyday. Mira was spotted in Mumbai after her gym session.
Mira sported a pair of black jeggings, pink sports bra and a jacket.
Malaika Arora and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan have a 17-year-old son Arhaan Khan. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor have a 3-year-old daughter Misha and a baby boy.
Shahid and Mira welcomed their son Zain Kapoor last year in September.
