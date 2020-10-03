AIIMS doctors have told CBI that Sushant was not murdered, it is a case of suicide: Report

Meanwhile, on his part, Dr Gupta refused to divulge any details, stating the case is sub judice.

He said, "We don't confirm any speculation running in the media and request all media to refrain from referring to AIIMS' name in any news content."

These remarks by Dr Gupta come amid conflicting media reports about the contents of the medico-legal opinion.

While some news reports claimed that the expert panel has said there is no proof of poisoning, some others said it has not ruled out murder or homicide.

The CBI had on Monday said it has not reached any conclusion in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and all aspects are under investigation.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked into and no aspect has been ruled out as of date," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Rajput, 34, who made his silver screen debut in the critically acclaimed 'Kai Po Che' seven years ago, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father K K Singh in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

K K Singh, in his complaint to the Bihar Police, had alleged that Chakraborty along with her family members had misappropriated Rajput's wealth. The allegation was denied by Chakraborty in TV interviews.

Last week, K K Singh's lawyer Vikas Singh had expressed "helplessness" over the "slow pace" of the CBI probe into Rajput's death.

"The pace of the CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death has suddenly slowed down and all attention is being diverted to drugs-related issues with the NCB conducting fashion parade of Bollywood stars," the late actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh had alleged on Friday.

With PTI inputs