Ahead of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding, actor's mother visits salon in Mumbai

For those unversed, Varun and Natasha, who did their schooling together and have been in a long-term relationship, are having an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to the pandemic it was pushed to 2021.

According to reports, they will tie the knot at a beach resort in Alibaug in the presence of their family and close friends. The marriage is said to be a close-knit affair with only 20-25 people in attendance keeping the COVID-19 protocols in place.

While the 'Kalank' actor, who prefers being guarded about his personal life, hasn't released an official statement yet, over the last few days members of the Dhawan clan have been spotted prepping for the ceremony.

On Monday, producer David Dhawan was spotted at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's store in Khar. Varun's brother Rohit, sister-in-law Jaanvi Desai and niece Niyara were also spotted at the same store on Tuesday.