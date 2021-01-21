Ahead of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding, actor's mother visits salon in Mumbai

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Janaury 24, in Alibaug. On Thursday, the actor's mother Karuna Dhawan was spotted outside Juhu's Kromakay salon in Mumbai.
With just three days for the wedding, Varun's mother arrived for a saloon session and was clicked by the paparazzi.
For those unversed, Varun and Natasha, who did their schooling together and have been in a long-term relationship, are having an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to the pandemic it was pushed to 2021.
According to reports, they will tie the knot at a beach resort in Alibaug in the presence of their family and close friends. The marriage is said to be a close-knit affair with only 20-25 people in attendance keeping the COVID-19 protocols in place.
While the 'Kalank' actor, who prefers being guarded about his personal life, hasn't released an official statement yet, over the last few days members of the Dhawan clan have been spotted prepping for the ceremony.
On Monday, producer David Dhawan was spotted at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's store in Khar. Varun's brother Rohit, sister-in-law Jaanvi Desai and niece Niyara were also spotted at the same store on Tuesday.
